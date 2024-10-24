Cook County sheriff investigating after body found in Ford Heights

A body was found in a south suburb of Chicago on Thursday.

The Cook County sheriff confirmed to FOX 32 that a body was found near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and 15th Place in Ford Heights around 1:25 p.m.

The identity of the body is not known at this time, officials said.

Sheriff's police are conducting a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 708-865-4896.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.