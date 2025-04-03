Calumet City Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bendinelli dies at 48

The Brief Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bendinelli died Monday, March 31, at his home in Dyer, Indiana, following a yearlong illness. Bendinelli served in the Calumet City Fire Department since 1998 and earned high praise for his leadership. Visitation and funeral services will be held April 4–5 at Faith Church in Dyer.



Calumet City Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bendinelli, known for his leadership and dedication to the fire service, died Monday at his home in Dyer, Indiana. He was 48.

What we know:

Bendinelli died March 31 after battling an illness for the past year. According to Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, he was surrounded by family when he passed.

Bendinelli spent nearly three decades in fire service, beginning with the Burnham and Midlothian Fire Departments before finding his longtime home with Calumet City in 1998.

Over the years, he became a key leader in the department, earning high-level certifications and mentoring firefighters across southern Cook County.

"Deputy Chief Bendinelli was the crown jewel of our Fire Department," Mayor Jones said in a statement. "He was considered a best-in-class executive firefighter."

Calumet City Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bendinelli | Provided

Bendinelli held a master’s degree from Indiana University Northwest and earned his Executive Fire Officer (EFO) certification from the National Fire Academy in 2023. He was also recognized as one of just two legacy graduates in the program alongside his good friend Matthew Berk.

The backstory:

During his time with Calumet City, Bendinelli took on some of the department’s most difficult challenges, including leading rescue efforts during the 2023 flooding.

Fire Chief Glenn Bachert said Bendinelli’s leadership during that time earned regional praise.

"I have been extremely fortunate to have Pete Bendinelli as my Deputy Chief," Bachert said in a statement. "His footprint within our ranks will always be treasured and never forgotten. I will miss him not only as my Deputy Chief, but more importantly as my friend."

What's next:

Visitation will be held Friday, April 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Faith Church in Dyer, Indiana. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at 10 a.m., also at Faith Church.

Bendinelli is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa, and their two daughters, Mariana and Mia.