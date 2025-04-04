Man, 64, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 64-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month from the West Side.

The backstory:

Leonard Alexander was last seen Tuesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Alexander is 5-foot-9, weighs 310 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a Chicago Cubs jacket and a baseball cap. He uses a walker with a chair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 746-8255.