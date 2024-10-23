7 Brew Coffee opens in Chicago suburb, sparking social media buzz

The Brief New coffee spot: 7 Brew Coffee has opened in Naperville at Ogden and Iroquois, generating significant social media buzz. Unique offerings: The coffee shop boasts an extensive menu with 20,000 drink options, including popular choices like the banana bread blondie and a trendy TikTok drink featuring brown sugar cinnamon strawberry chai tea. Community engagement: With around 50 employees and plans to nearly double its staff, 7 Brew emphasizes community involvement by donating $5,000 to Edward Hospital and aims to provide joyful service with drive-up and walk-up options.



A new coffee spot in Naperville is now open and there's a ton of buzz on social media.

Located at Ogden and Iroquois, this is the first 7 Brew Coffee in the Chicago area.

7 Brew offers 20,000 different drink options. One customer said Wednesday was her second visit, during which she ordered several drinks.

"I got a lot of them. I got the banana bread blondie, the toasted marshmallow blondie and the hula girl," said one customer.

This is the first and only Chicago-area location for 7 Brew so far.

The company prides itself on being more than just a coffee shop, aiming to spread joy to its customers. It offers drive-up or walk-up service and is open seven days a week.

With about 50 employees currently, 7 Brew plans to nearly double its staff soon.

In addition to its coffee, the company is committed to giving back to the community, presenting a $5,000 check to Edward Hospital.

The vice president of operations noted that they receive a lot of attention on TikTok, showcasing the latest drink sensations.

"The hot thing today is a TikTok drink. It is a brown sugar cinnamon strawberry chai tea with cold foam and cinnamon sprinkles on top," said Gina Clemente.

