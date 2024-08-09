New coffee shop drops into Chicago suburb, bringing over 20,000 drink options

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee drops in Naperville. (7 Brew Coffee )

A renowned coffee shop has dropped into a Chicago suburb – literally!

7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee was placed at 1203 Iroquois Avenue in Naperville by a crane and will soon be open for business.

The coffee shop will offer over 20,000 unique drink combinations, including lattes, cold brew, teas and lemonades, energy drinks, smoothies, and more.

An official opening date for the 7 Brew location hasn't yet been announced.

7 Brew has set up shop in Sterling, Ill., Kenosha, Wis. and a few other locations. However, the new Naperville location will be the closest one to the Chicago area.

To see where the closest shop is to you, follow this link.

For more information on the coffee shop's offerings, visit their website here.