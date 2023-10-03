New report: Acts of hate, extremism up significantly in Illinois

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League released a new report on Tuesday, stating that acts of hate and extremism are on the rise in Illinois.

The league's "Hate in the Prairie State" report found that anti-Semitism is up about 128 percent, year over year.

Additionally, the report found that hateful propaganda was up about 111 percent, and those numbers continue to grow.

The ADL chose Illinois as one of its states to feature in this new report with the hopes that leaders would begin to set an example to combat hate.