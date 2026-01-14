Hate your job? Dozens hiring at Southwest Job Fair

The Brief Dozens of employers will be hiring at a job fair Thursday, Jan. 15, in Tinley Park. Hiring managers will be on site accepting resumes and conducting interviews. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tinley Park Convention Center.



The Southwest Job Fair returns Thursday, Jan. 15, bringing together local employers and job-seekers for a single, in-person hiring event in the south suburbs.

What we know:

The Third Annual Southwest Job Fair is presented by the villages of Tinley Park and Orland Park, Orland Township, and Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison. Organizers say the goal is to make hiring more direct by putting employers and applicants face to face, without long online application processes.

Veterans and people with disabilities will be allowed to enter early at 10:45 a.m. General entry begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.

Employers from healthcare, technology, retail, hospitality, and other industries are expected to attend.

Hiring managers and company representatives will be on site to answer questions, collect resumes, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Event Details

The Southwest Job Fair takes place Thursday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tinley Park Convention Center, located at 18451 Convention Center Drive.

More information about the event is available at www.swjobfair.com.