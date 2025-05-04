Have you seen her? 14-year-old girl missing from Heart of Chicago

The Brief Angely Torres-Piquet, 14, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on April 29 in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue, according to Chicago police. She is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information is urged to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or 312-856-3121.



Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

What we know:

Angely Torres-Piquet was last contacted at 9:30 a.m. on April 29 and was last seen in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

She is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. No further details about her appearance have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Torres-Piquet's whereabouts is urged to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380, or the detective assigned to her case at 312-856-3121.