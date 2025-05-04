Have you seen her? 14-year-old girl missing from Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
What we know:
Angely Torres-Piquet was last contacted at 9:30 a.m. on April 29 and was last seen in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.
Pictured is Angely Torres-Piquet, 14. (Chicago PD )
She is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. No further details about her appearance have been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on Torres-Piquet's whereabouts is urged to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380, or the detective assigned to her case at 312-856-3121.