Have you seen him? Search ongoing for missing teen on South Side

The Brief



A search is underway for a missing teenager last seen earlier this month on the South Side of Chicago.

Antonio Thurman, 15, was last seen Sept. 3 in the 6100 block of South Eberhart Street, according to Chicago police.

He is described as being 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Thurman is known to frequently visit the Target store at 6422 N. Sheridan Road and the area around the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue, authorities said.

Police said Thurman may need medical attention when found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.