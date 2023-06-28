Hawthorn Mall grooves back in time with 70s throwback party to celebrate 50 years

Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills plans to celebrate 50 years in business with a major throwback, and it's going to be groovy.

The owner is throwing a 70s throwback party on September 9th.

Mannequins in vintage clothing will be on display, and there will also be live music, food trucks and costumed characters for kids.

Patrons are also invited to submit their favorite mall throwback photos for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree.