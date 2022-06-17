Hayden Christensen on how Darth Vader is treated on set

Widely considered to be one of – if not THE – greatest villain in pop culture, Darth Vader is making his most shocking move yet – he’s making the jump to television.

The legendary Sith Lord is a part of the new series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and actor Hayden Christensen reprises his role of both Anakin Skywalker and Vader in the 6-episode limited special.

Christensen spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter – and obsessive "Star Wars" fan – Jake Hamilton about how people behaved differently on set when he suited up as Vader.

"That’s the fun part of it," Christensen said. "Seeing the shift in their demeanor. People who are usually more assertive or confident become a little more timid, so that’s fun to get to watch that."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is streaming now on Disney+.