Head-on crash in Lake County leaves 4 seriously wounded

Two children were among four hospitalized in a head-on crash Monday morning in unincorporated Round Lake.

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on Fairfield Road around 6:30 a.m. near Nippersink Road when it veered into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck an Acura MDX head-on, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries. Two middle-school-aged children who were in the Acura were also hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

An open container of alcohol was found inside the Chevrolet.