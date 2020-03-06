Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Indiana

An Indiana resident has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the state's first case of the disease, health officials announced Friday.

The patient, who has not been identified, is a Marion County resident and recently traveled to Boston, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a public health emergency declaration.

“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”

Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention for confirmation. The patient will stay in isolation for two weeks until they test negative for coronavirus.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box said the risk to the general public is low and the patient has been in quarantine since arriving in Indianapolis. The CDC is working to trace who the patient had close contact with on their flight from Boston.