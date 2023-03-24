Heartland Animal Shelter in Wheeling hosting slumber 'pawty'

Heartland Animal Shelter in Wheeling is hosting a slumber "pawty" this weekend.

Animal lovers have the chance to hang out with shelter pets and raise funds and awareness to get them adopted.

"We thought it would be a great way to raise awareness of what life in a shelter is really like, and also to show off all the things and extremes that we go to make the shelter animals comfortable until they find a better home," said Jenny Schlueter, Executive Director of Heartland.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The slumber pawty is happening Saturday at noon through Sunday at noon. You can donate in many ways, not just by spending the night at the shelter.

For more information, visit HERE.