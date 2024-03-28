Heating Up the Kitchen: Mario's Manicotti with the Berwyn Fire Department

This morning, we're "Heating Up the Kitchen" with the Berwyn Fire Department and making firefighter Mario Manfredini's manicotti, meatballs and garlic bread.

Chef Mario's sauce is sold all over the suburbs and benefits local firefighting charities. You can find it here: www.mariosmarinara.com

Here is the recipe!

MARIO’S MANICOTTI

Ingredients:

2 28-ounce jars of Recipes From The Fire House "Mario’s Marinara" or "Vodka Sauce"

3 cups part-skim ricotta cheese

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 large eggs beaten

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry, and chopped fine

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Pinch of fresh ground nutmeg

2 boxes of Precook Lasagna Noodles

Preparation:

Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 375 degrees.

FOR THE FILLING:

Combine ricotta, 1 cup Parmesan, mozzarella, eggs, spinach, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, basil, and nutmeg in medium bowl; set aside.

TO ASSEMBLE:

Pour 1-inch boiling water into a 13 by 9-inch broiler-safe baking dish, then add noodles one at a time

Let noodles soak until pliable, about 5 minutes, separating noodles with the tip of a sharp knife to prevent sticking.

Remove noodles from water and place in a single layer on clean kitchen towels; discard water in a baking dish and dry the baking dish.

Spread the bottom of the baking dish evenly with 1 1/2 cups of sauce. Using a soupspoon, spread a generous 1/4 cup cheese-spinach mixture evenly onto the bottom three-quarters of each noodle (with the short side facing you), leaving the top quarter of the noodle exposed.

Roll into a tube shape and arrange in baking dish seam side down. Top evenly with the remaining sauce, making certain that the pasta is completely covered.

FOR COOKING:

Cover manicotti with aluminum foil.

Bake until bubbling, about 40 minutes, then remove foil.

Remove the baking dish, adjust the oven rack to the uppermost position (about 6 inches from the heating element), and heat the broiler.

Sprinkle the manicotti evenly with the remaining 1 cup of Parmesan. Broil until the cheese is spotty brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes, then serve.

The manicotti can be prepared through step 5, covered with a sheet of parchment paper, wrapped in aluminum foil, and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month. (If frozen, thaw the manicotti in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days.) To bake, remove the parchment, replace the aluminum foil, and increase baking time to 1 to 1 1/4 hours.

MARIO’S DROP BALLS

Ingredients:

2 28-ounce jars of Recipes From The Fire House "Mario’s Marinara"

½ cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup milk

½ teaspoon table salt

1 pound 85% lean ground beef

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Preparation:

1. In a large bowl, stir together panko and milk. Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes.

2. In a Dutch oven, heat two 28-ounce jars of "Mario’s Marinara"

3. Add the beef, Parmesan, garlic powder, oregano and salt to bowl with the panko mixture. Use your hands to mix until combined

4. Divide the beef mixture into equal portions, (should yield approximately 12 meatballs) and place on a plate. Lightly wet hands, use wet hands to roll each portion into a ball.

5. Add meatballs to sauce in a Dutch oven

6. Bring sauce to simmer over medium heat, until small bubbles appear on the surface. Stir, cover and cook until the meatballs are cooked through, approximately 20 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking.

7. Turn off the heat. Serve with your favorite pasta noodles.

ROASTED GARLIC BREAD

Ingredients:

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

½ cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1 head roasted garlic, squeezed to extrude garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian flat parsley

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon table sale

1 Vienna loaf Italian bread, halved horizontally

Preparation:

1. To roast a head of garlic, you must first start by removing loose skin from the outside.

2. Cut off the top part of the garlic to expose the cloves.

3. Place garlic head on a piece of aluminum foil, drizzle with Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and sprinkle with salt.

4. Crimp foil around garlic to have a nice seal

5. Place in pre-heated 400-degree oven on baking sheet for approximately 1 hour

6. Remove the garlic from oven and let it rest for 30 minutes to cool.

Instructions:

1. Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 400 degrees. Using a fork, combine butter, Parmesan, garlic, parsley, pepper, and salt in bowl.

2. Spread the butter mixture evenly on the cut side of the bread. Place the bread on a rimmed baking sheet, cut side up. Bake until golden brown, approximately 15-20 minutes.

3. Transfer the bread to the cutting board. Cut each half crosswise into 8 pieces. Serve warm.