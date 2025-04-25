Authorities are swarming the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in west suburban La Grange.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 47th Street and Willow Springs, according to La Grange Police Department.

Further details on what led to the collision or possible injuries haven't been released.

Heavy police presence after multi-vehicle crash shuts down La Grange intersection (FOX 32 )

Police are urging drivers in the area to seek alternate routes.

The intersection will be closed for quite some time. It's unknown how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.