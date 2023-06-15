2 shot near I-290, state police investigating

State police responded to an expressway shooting where two people were wounded Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 290 at the Homan exit ramp, according to ISP.

Two people were wounded by gunfire, police said. One person self-transported to an area hospital while the other was taken by ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact ISP at 847-294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.