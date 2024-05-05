Heavy police presence on DePaul's quad; officials say to remain indoors

A heavy police presence was reported on DePaul University's Lincoln Park quad Sunday morning.

School officials posted on "X" at 11 a.m. telling those on campus to remain indoors and avoid the area.

DePaul students and faculty have been protesting on the quad since last week, demanding that the university cut ties with Israel and end study abroad programs with Israel.

Pro-Palastinian students said they’ve made their demands known over the past few months but don’t believe the message was received. That’s why they joined universities across the country in staging an encampment.

On Sunday, counter-protesters showed up to the quad. A line of police stood between the pro-Palestinian protesters and those counter-protesting.

The university provided no other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.