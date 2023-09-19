Video shows suspect, vehicle struck by armored truck after robbing driver at gunpoint in Chicago Heights

Three men are wanted for robbing an armored truck at gunpoint in Chicago Heights Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the three men robbed the armored car in the area of 1333 Western Ave.

One of the offenders was hit by the armored car and may be injured, officials said.

The suspects are described as three Black males in their 20s with thin builds.

The suspected getaway vehicle, a dark-colored Nissan sedan, sustained damage to the rear passenger-side door when it collided with the armored truck.

The suspect vehicle had no license plates but displayed a dealer advertisement with a star and blue lettering.

The suspects are still at large.

The public can report tips on this incident (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.