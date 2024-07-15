Heavy rain, powerful winds pummel Chicago area

Severe storms tore through the Chicago area Sunday night, downing trees and knocking out power for thousands of residents.

As of 7:30 a.m., over 16,000 ComEd customers were experiencing power outages in the greater Chicago area.

In total, there were 594 active outages, according to the utility company.

For those without power, ComEd is advising them to check for updates on their website.

"We know some of you are without power and we appreciate your patience as crews continue to assess damage and work to restore power. To see if we have more detailed information about outages like yours, check ComEd.com/OutageMap or text ADD OUTAGE to 26633 (COMED). You can also report outages at ComEd.com/Report or by using the ComEd app."

Storm damage reports

We've received multiple reports of storm damage in these areas:

Reports of damage in Kane County:

Roof blown off of house and several trees down in Maple Park.

Power lines are down on LaFox Road in Campton Hills.

Power lines are down and trees blown over the roadway on Loretta Drive.

Large tree is blocking Ramm Road in Lily Lake.

Tree down on a house and cars on Main Street in Burlington.

Numerous trees down on Peplow Road; road is deemed impassable in Burlington.

Tree and power lines down on occupied vehicle on Schnider Road in Elburn.

Reports of damage in DuPage County:

Flooded street on Ogden Avenue and Main Street in Naperville.

Reports of damage in Cook County:

Flooded street on Bartlett and Hanover Park in Cook County.

Numerous large branches and several trees were down on a path from near 48th and State Street to east of MLK Drive and 46th Street.

A tree was downed near Roscoe Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lake View East neighborhood.

Monday's forecast

A Heat Advisory goes into effect for much of the Chicago area starting at 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. with temps in the low-to-mid 90s with high levels of humidity.

Impacted counties include DeKalb, Kankakee, Kendall, Grundy, La Salle, and parts of Will.

The next round of storms arrives between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. with similar hazards and cautions in effect.

Tomorrow will be very warm and muggy with partly sunny skies and a small chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon/evening.