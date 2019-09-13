Heavy rain threatens morning commute: weather service

article

Some roads in the Chicago area during the Friday morning commute may experience localized flooding because of heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain were tracked on radar over southwestern Will County moving northeast at 45 mph, the weather service said in a special weather statement. The rain will impact areas including Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Berwyn, Romeoville and Lockport.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are expected to fall in less than an hour with these storms, the weather service said. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and drivers are urged to avoid traveling through flooded roadways.

The storms will track across the area through 5:30 a.m., the weather service said.