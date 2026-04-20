Heavy smoke seen for miles as homes burn on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A fire broke out Monday morning in West Garfield Park. Flames had spread to multiple homes. No injuries were immediately reported.



A large house fire was reported Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The Chicago Fire Department said a fire was burning in the 4700 block of West Fulton Street in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

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Images from the scene showed crews using multiple hose lines as smoke billowed from at least three homes and down the block.

No injuries were immediately reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the fire started and how many homes were impacted.