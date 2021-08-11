Helicopter crashes onto street near Chicago Executive Airport

A helicopter crashed onto a street Wednesday morning near Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

The Robinson R44 helicopter went down shortly after take off, crashing onto the street around 6:30 a.m. near Milwaukee Avenue and Apple Drive roughly a mile south the airport

The pilot was reportedly able to walk away from the crash.

No other passengers were on board, according to the Prospect Heights Police Department.

Northbound lanes on Milwaukee Avenue between Palatine and Des Plaines River roads remain closed.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.