Riot Fest returns to Douglass Park with top headliners, new addition

The gates are open for this year’s Riot Fest, which has returned to its roots at Douglass Park on the city’s West Side.

As of late Friday afternoon, fans have begun staking out spots to catch performances by headliners such as Fall Out Boy, Cypress Hill, and Sum 41.

The three-day music festival, established in 2005, is making a comeback after a period of uncertainty.

Initially, community opposition had threatened the festival’s future at its longtime location, prompting organizers to announce a move to Bridgeview in June.

However, last month they saw a reversal, with the festival returning to Douglass Park.

Festivalgoers said there is no place like Riot Fest and are gearing up for a weekend to escape and take in more than 90 artists across five stages.

"Riot is my happy place. There's no greater feeling than walking out here, seeing lots of fans, making new friends and just kind of letting go for the weekend," said attendee Monique Levy.

This year’s festival features more than 90 artists performing across five stages and introduces a new section of the park named "Riot Land."

Riot Fest will run through Sunday, offering a weekend of music and festivities for its dedicated fans.

