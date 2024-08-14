Riot Fest returning to Chicago's Douglass Park after announced move to suburbs

After announcing a move to the suburbs, Riot Fest is coming back to Douglass Park on Chicago's West Side next month.

The popular music festival, which was relocated to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, will now take place in its longtime home from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22.

The reversal comes after strong support from the North Lawndale community and local leadership, including Alderwoman Monique Scott (24th Ward), who worked with the Chicago Park District and City of Chicago to bring the festival back. Riot Fest organizers had announced the suburban move in June, citing various issues, but community leaders rallied to keep the event in the neighborhood.

"We are thrilled that Riot Fest is returning to the 24th Ward this year and are working towards a long-term partnership with the City of Chicago," Alderwoman Scott said. She emphasized that the festival is more than just a music event—it’s an economic boost for the area, creating jobs, attracting tourists, and supporting local businesses and artists.

Riot Fest founder Michael "Riot Mike" Petryshyn expressed excitement about the festival’s return, saying, "We’re not just coming home—we’re coming back passionately, with an even greater purpose and doubling down on our commitment to Chicago, our fans, and our community."

The festival’s return isn’t without its challenges. Residents near Douglass Park have long voiced concerns about the noise, parking issues, and the impact on green space that come with hosting large events. Despite these concerns, the community and festival organizers have engaged in over 140 meetings with stakeholders to address issues and plan for the event's return.

Pending provisional approval by the Park District Board next month, the festival is set to proceed as planned, with organizers and local leaders also discussing a longer-term partnership to secure the future of the event in Douglass Park.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 16: A fan crowd surfs while Descendents perform during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Riot Fest has been a fixture in Douglass Park since 2015, and according to the Chicago Park District, it has become an integral part of the community, contributing to local investment and opportunities through initiatives like its "Beyond the Fest" program.

With the festival set to generate roughly $712,000 in revenue this year, a portion will be reinvested directly into Douglass Park, with the community involved in selecting capital improvement projects after the event.