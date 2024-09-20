Suburban caregiver pushed elderly man out of wheelchair, left him on the floor for hours: police

article

A suburban caregiver was arrested last week after allegedly abusing an elderly man in her care.

Lynda Serrano, 55, of Spring Grove, faces multiple charges, including three counts of elder abuse or neglect by a caregiver, one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and one count of domestic battery involving physical contact, according to police.

On Aug. 6, around 3 p.m., Fox Lake Police detectives were notified of the alleged abuse after the victim, a veteran, disclosed the situation to medical staff at the James Lovell VA Medical Center.

The man arrived at the center with multiple bruises and reported that Serrano had pushed him, causing him to fall from his wheelchair onto the floor.

Further investigation revealed that Serrano had been providing in-home care for the man since December 2023. During that time, she allegedly physically abused and neglected him.

Police say the victim was left on the floor for hours after falling and was denied assistance with bathing or maintaining personal hygiene.

Serrano also allegedly left the man sitting on the toilet for extended periods and blocked access to the bathroom, preventing him from using his wheelchair.

An arrest warrant was issued for Serrano on Aug. 19, and she was taken into custody on Sept. 13.

She has since been released under pretrial conditions and is prohibited from having any contact with the victim.