Will County man allegedly crashed into another vehicle while driving under the influence: police

A Joliet man was arrested this week after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a crash last year.

David Gonzalez, 47, was charged with four counts of aggravated DUI, according to the Joliet Police Department.

On Dec. 23, at 5:51 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of South Center Street and Morgan Street.

While investigating the crash, police learned that a Dodge Challenger, allegedly driven by Gonzalez, was headed southbound on South Center Street when he crossed over the raised median and struck a Ford Focus head on.

Gonzalez suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center and then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 17-year-old boy from Joliet, and a passenger in the vehicle were also injured and taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center.

It was determined that alcohol was a major factor in the crash, and on Tuesday, Traffic Unit Investigators obtained a warrant for Gonzalez's arrest.

He was taken into custody that same day.

Police did not provide any additional information.