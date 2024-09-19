Woman fatally shot by 17-year-old on South Side: CPD

A woman is dead after being gunned down by a 17-year-old boy at a South Side home on Thursday, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of S. Cornell Avenue, in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 43-year-old woman was approached by the teen, who pulled a gun and fired shots at her, police said. The teen then took off in an unknown direction.

The woman was shot four times in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her identity hasn't been released.

A gun was recovered at the scene and police are still looking for the 17-year-old.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.