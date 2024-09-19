Suburban woman charged with smuggling drug-soaked paper hidden in shoes into Cook County Jail

article

The Brief Pandora Sinon was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail. The paper tested positive for buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid. She is the 42nd person charged this year with similar offenses, officials said.



A suburban woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to smuggle pieces of drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail.

Pandora Sinon was arrested Wednesday in Justice, Illinois, on a charge of attempting to bring a controlled substance into a penal institution.

The charge stems from an incident on August 18 when Sinon dropped off a pair of white running shoes for someone at the Mental Health Transition Center and left, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Officers inspected the shoes and found three pieces of folded paper inside, which appeared to be soaked in a suspected narcotic. The papers were sent for additional testing to the Illinois State Police lab before coming back positive for buprenorphine – a synthetic opioid.

Sinon is the 42nd person this year to face charges related to smuggling drug-soaked paper into the jail, according to officials.

"The sheriff's office will aggressively pursue criminal charges against anyone attempting to bring these dangerous substances into the jail," the sheriff's office said in a statement.