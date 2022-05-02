'Hell no!' Pritzker, Lightfoot react to report suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned

Late Monday night, Politico exclusively reported that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion across the nation in 1973.

Now, two of Illinois’ most high-profile politicians are weighing in.

Gov. JB Pritzker kept it short, but clear, on Twitter in the evening: "Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also shared her thoughts, expounding a little more on the subject.

"What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion.

Overturning this decision would set our country back decades — and it’s just what the right wing in this country wants.

As mayor, I have one message to anyone worried about access to abortion care… Chicago’s doors are open. We unequivocally respect you, and your choices."

According to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe versus Wade, overturning abortion rights.

The outlet reports no draft decision in the court's modern history has ever been publicly disclosed while the case was still pending.

In the opinion, Justice Samuel Alito says the 1973 landmark decision guaranteeing constitutional protections of abortion rights, must be overruled. Alito, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, went on to criticize the 1992 decision from Planned Parenthood versus Casey, which upheld the right to an abortion.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. It's reasoning was exceptionally weak. And the decision has had damaging consequences," Alito wrote.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," the draft opinion states.

The majority draft was written in response to the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Politico cautions the draft was written in February and may have already been re-written. And sometimes justices change their votes. FOX News nor KTVU has independently verified this draft opinion.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would remove the federal guarantee of abortion protection and allow each state to set its own rules.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

KTVU has reached out to Planned Parenthood for a statement on this developing story. We will update with the latest details as we learn them.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted reaction on Twitter, saying: "Our daughters, sisters, mothers and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.