New report ranks top universities in Illinois

A U.S. News and World report says that the University of Chicago is no longer Illinois' best university.

The report finds that the title now goes to Northwestern University, which ranks at number nine for the country's best universities, tied with Johns Hopkins University and Brown University.

The University of Chicago fell from its number six spot last year to number 12 in this year's report.

Here is the list of the top 10 universities in Illinois, according to the report:

Northwestern University University of Chicago University of Illinois - Champaign-Urbana University of Illinois - Chicago Illinois Institute of Technology Loyola University Chicago DePaul University Bradley University Illinois State University Northern Illinois University

