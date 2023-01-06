Here's how to claim up to $400 from Apple's faulty keyboard settlement

Purchased an Apple MacBook laptop between 2015 and 2019? you may be eligible for a payout of up to $400 following a class-action settlement.

The lawsuit, filed in 2022, alleges that MacBook laptops sold between those years contained defective keyboards, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims the keyboard malfunctions include "characters repeating unexpectedly; letters or characters not appearing; and/or the keys feeling "sticky" or not responding in a consistent manner."

So what's actually wrong with the keyboard?

Back in 2015, Apple tried to reinvent the wheel when it released a newly designed MacBook with all new butterfly keyboards.

While the computers were praised for their thin and compact design, it didn't take long for consumers to complain about malfunctions surrounding the newly designed keyboards.

Apple had originally boasted that the keyboard was "40% thinner than a traditional keyboard scissor mechanism, yet four times more stable, providing greater precision no matter where your finger strikes the key."

The wave of complaints eventually led to Apple launching its Keyboard Service Program covering keyboard repairs for affected consumers for up to four years after the original purchase date of the laptop.

Here's how to file a claim

There are a few options. You can file a claim here, or call the Claims Administrator at 1-855-579-1311 for more information," the settlement website states.

Proof of purchase along with the serial number of your laptop will be required for claim approval.

The deadline to file a claim is March 6, 2023.