A man was charged with robbing three men at gunpoint Monday in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Marcell Hale, 19, was charged Friday with eight felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Hale allegedly stole property from three men, ages 28, 49, 57, in an alley in the 1600 block of North Tripp Avenue, police said.

Hale was arrested Wednesday in Humboldt Park.

No further information was provided.