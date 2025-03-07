Herschell Lewis: Family seeks help after man missing for nearly 10 days on South Side

The Brief 25-year-old Herschell Lewis has been missing for nearly 10 days and is considered high-risk due to medical conditions. He was last seen near 87th Street and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. A possible sighting gives his family hope—an off-duty officer interacted with him at a grocery store, and a man later reported letting Lewis use his phone. Lewis takes medication for mental health issues and may be seen praying. His family urges anyone who sees him to call 911.



A South Side family is asking for help finding 25-year-old Herschell Lewis, who has been missing for nearly 10 days.

South Side Search for Missing Man

What we know:

Lewis, who is considered high-risk due to medical conditions, is described as 5-foot-11 and may be wearing all black clothing.

His family said his disappearance is highly unusual. He left home last Wednesday without telling anyone and did not take his wallet or phone.

One of the last places Lewis was seen was a shopping plaza near 87th Street and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham.

His mother, Meiko, said an off-duty officer reached out over the weekend after seeing his missing poster online. The officer had interacted with Lewis at a Food 4 Less store, but did not realize at the time that he was missing.

On Friday, the family received a possible sign that Lewis may be nearby.

Meiko got a call around noon but heard nothing on the other end.

What they're saying:

When she called back, she learned more.

"I spoke to a gentleman and he said that he allowed a young man to use his phone and I sent him a photo of the picture of my son, and he said, yes that was him. He didn't realize he was missing… I believe he's trying to come home," Meiko said.

What you can do:

Lewis takes medication for mental health issues. He is also a deacon at a local church, and his father said he may be seen kneeling or praying.

Anyone who sees Lewis is urged to call 911 or contact 773-343-3951.