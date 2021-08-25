'He's All That' puts fresh twist on classic 90s rom-com

The iconic 1990 romantic comedy "She's All That" is being given the remake treatment by Netflix, but this time with a 2021 twist – it’s now reversed, being called "He's All That."

TikTok star Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan star in the new remake and spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton.

Jake decided to have some fun with the plot of the film, in which the popular girl in school bets that she can remake the "nerdy guy" into the prom king.

When Jake showed off his own ‘nerdy’ high school photo and asked what aspects of himself they’d remake, ala "He's All That," Addison and Tanner had some fun, with Addison saying: "Maybe less gel."

"He's All That" starts streaming on Netflix on Aug. 27.