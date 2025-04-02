Hibbard Elementary custodian a finalist for national award

Micaela "Mica" Ortiz Arredondo, described as "the heart of Hibbard Elementary School" in Albany Park, is a finalist for Custodian of the Year.

Custodian of the Year 2025

What we know:

The contest, run by Cintas, honors top school custodians nationwide.

If Arredondo wins, she’ll receive $10,000, $5,000 in prizes, a pizza party for her school and a trip to Las Vegas.

According to her profile on Cintas’ website, Arredondo is more than a custodian—she’s a cornerstone of Hibbard Elementary, known for her kindness and dedication.

"Mica is the heart of William G. Hibbard Elementary, bringing kindness to everything she does. More than just a custodian, she creates a welcoming and supportive environment for students, staff and visitors alike. Mica’s hard work ensures the school remains clean and organized, but it’s her uplifting spirit and genuine care for others that truly set her apart. She greets everyone with a smile, supports her colleagues like family and goes above and beyond to make the school feel like home. Whether offering a helping hand or organizing supplies, Mica’s presence has a lasting impact on all."

How to Vote :

Arredondo is up against nine other finalists from places like Tampa, San Francisco and New Jersey.

Voting is open until April 11. Supporters can vote once per day. Cast your vote here.