High court mulls decision after hearing arguments in Delphi murders case

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

DELPHI, Ind. - Attorneys for the man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Ind., have requested intervention from the Indiana Supreme Court. 

The attorneys made three requests at a hearing on Thursday. 

First, the reinstatement of Richard Allen's original defense team, which was dismissed after an evidence leak last month. 

They are also seeking to remove special judge Fran Gull. 

The third request before the Indiana Supreme Court is to schedule a trial within 70 days of its ruling. 

The Carroll County prosecutor also filed new felony charges against Allen. He now faces a total of four counts of murder and two felony counts of kidnapping. 

RELATED: Horrifying new details emerge in Delphi murders: report