High-risk missing man last seen in Logan Square

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing Saturday from the Logan Square neighborhood.

Dylan Baxter, 23, was last seen on July 30 on video at his home in the 2400 block of West Armitage Avenue.

He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

Baxter has a ninja turtle tattoo on his left arm.

Police say this is a high-risk individual. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact area five detectives at 312 746-6554.