High-risk teen reported missing on city's Northwest Side: police

A high-risk teen is missing on the city's Northwest Side and Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Solangie Meneses, 15, was last seen around 12 p.m., May 2, at her home in the 6400 block of West Berteau Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-1 with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.