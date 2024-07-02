High-risk woman, 86, reported missing from Logan Square

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk woman who was reported missing from her Logan Square apartment.

Celine Kozikowski, 86, was last seen Friday at her apartment in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Kozikowski is described as 5-foot-4, 164 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be suffering from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.