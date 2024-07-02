Expand / Collapse search

High-risk woman, 86, reported missing from Logan Square

By Fox 32 News
Published  July 2, 2024 6:57am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Celine Kozikowski | CPD missing person alert

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk woman who was reported missing from her Logan Square apartment.

Celine Kozikowski, 86, was last seen Friday at her apartment in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Kozikowski is described as 5-foot-4, 164 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be suffering from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.