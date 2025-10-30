High-speed chase with federal agents ends with arrests near Gurnee high school

The Brief Two suspects wanted by federal authorities were arrested after a high-speed chase ended near a Gurnee high school Thursday morning. One suspect briefly entered Warren Township High School’s O’Plaine Campus before being detained. No one was injured, and Gurnee police said they did not take part in the pursuit or arrests.



Federal agents took two suspects into custody Thursday morning after a high-speed chase that ended near a north suburban high school.

What we know:

The pursuit began around 8 a.m. when federal agents were tracking suspects who had previously been deported for felonies, according to the Gurnee Police Department.

Around 8:21 a.m., the fleeing vehicle lost a tire near Grand Avenue and First Street in Gurnee, striking another car before the suspects abandoned the car and ran toward Warren Township High's School's O'Plaine Campus.

One suspect entered the school and was immediately detained by federal agents while the other was captured outside, police said.

Gurnee police did not participate in the chase or arrests, citing state restrictions under the Illinois Trust Act that prevents local officers from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Police said a school resource officer on site helped secure the campus and no lockdown was required.

No injuries were reported.