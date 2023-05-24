Juvenile arrested after antisemitic vandalism found in Highland Park

A juvenile was arrested for allegedly vandalizing property with antisemitic symbols in Highland Park last week.

Police opened an investigation on Friday after the vandalism was reported on the Northwest Side of the suburb.

The report said that a receptacle has been defaced with blue painter's tape in the form of a swastika, Star of David and the word "Jew."

There were increased patrols in the area. Investigators later identified a juvenile believed to involved.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and the Lake County State's Attorney's Office was working on charges.

The city of Highland Park released a statement concerning the hate messaging.

"The City denounces all acts of antisemitism and stands in solidarity with Highland Park’s Jewish community. The City’s Statement Against Hate details the City’s condemnation of any hate-motived individuals, groups, or behaviors. The Statement Against Hate is available at cityhpil.com."