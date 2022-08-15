Highland Park considering state and federal assault weapons ban resolution

Leaders in Highland Park will consider a resolution Monday night calling for a state and federal assault weapons ban.

The Highland Park City Council is set to meet at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. where they will take a vote on that resolution.

The resolution calls for a state and federal ban on the manufacture, purchase, sale, and ownership of all semi-automatic weapons — high-capacity ammunition — and body armor, except as needed by the military and law enforcement agencies.

Before council members consider the resolution, Mayor Nancy Rotering will address the impact that last month's Fourth of July parade shooting has had on the community.

Local activists who have been speaking out and visiting Washington D.C. since the mass shooting that took seven lives say they will also be in attendance at the meeting to speak out.

"I want a strong vote yes on passing this resolution. So many of us have been advocating for an assault weapons ban at the state level and the federal level and a yes vote tonight will show that our city is in support of these efforts and we can bring those votes with us as we go on to advocate in Springfield and DC for an assault weapons ban," said community member Rachel Jacoby.

The meeting is open to the public and will also be streamed over Zoom.