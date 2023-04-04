5 Highland Park High School students arrested after report of gun prompts lockdown

Five Highland Park High School students were arrested after the campus was placed on lockdown for a couple of hours Tuesday morning due to a report of a student with a gun.

A heavy police presence formed around 10:30 a.m. at the high school located at 433 Vine Ave. The lockdown was put in place after a student came forward to report seeing another student with a gun, officials said.

The student who allegedly had the gun was identified and security footage showed he and another student had left the building, officials said.

Law enforcement then searched the building and the two students were arrested, District 113 Superintendent Bruce Law said in a letter to parents.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In all, five students were arrested, city officials said.

Lockdowns have also been lifted at other public buildings and schools such as City of Highland Park buildings, District 112 schools, District 113 schools, the Park District of Highland Park, and the Highland Park Public Library.

Nine months ago, the Highland Park community was devastated by a mass shooting during the Fourth of July parade. The attack killed seven people and wounded 30 others.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.