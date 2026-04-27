Highland Park man convicted in sexual abuse case involving teen at Northbrook gym

The Brief A 73-year-old Highland Park man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy at a Northbrook fitness center in 2024. The victim reported the incident to his mother, who called police, leading to an investigation and charges. The man was sentenced to probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years; police say other victims may exist.



A Highland Park man has been convicted in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor at a Northbrook fitness center.

Michael A. Tobin, 73, pleaded guilty in February to two felony charges and was convicted on Feb. 17, 2026, in Cook County Circuit Court, according to a statement from Northbrook police. The charges include criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery.

Police said the incident happened on July 6, 2024, at Life Time Fitness on Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook. Investigators say Tobin sexually abused a 15-year-old boy inside the facility.

Michael A. Tobin, 73. (Northbrook Police)

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the investigation began after the teen told his mother about what happened. She then called 911, prompting a police response and investigation.

Officials said sex crimes are often underreported, and cases like this may involve additional victims who have not come forward.

What's next:

Tobin was sentenced to 24 months of probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

What you can do:

Northbrook police are asking anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been abused by Tobin to contact the department at 847-564-2060 or reach out to their local law enforcement agency.