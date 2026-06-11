Mumford & Sons Wrigley Field concert: Is the show still happening despite storm threats?

With severe weather expected across the Chicago area late Thursday afternoon and evening, questions remain about whether a concert at Wrigley Field will proceed as scheduled.

Will the show go on?:

Mumford & Sons is scheduled to perform Thursday night at Wrigley Field, with special guests Caamp and Dylan Gossett.

As of now, the concert is still scheduled to proceed as planned.

"We are aware of today's weather forecast and are actively monitoring it in real time," Mumford & Sons HQ said on Instagram. "We currently do not have any updates to share - gates are scheduled to open at 5 PM as planned however as soon as there are any developments, we will share accordingly. Thank you for your patients - updates to follow as soon as possible."

When do doors open?:

VIP ticket holders will be admitted beginning at 3 p.m., while Gallagher Way opens at 4 p.m., according to Wrigley Field officials.

Gates for all ticket holders are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. The concert is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The entire Chicago area remains under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The storm system could produce tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of the Chicago area is under a Level 4 of 5 risk for severe weather Thursday evening. Areas west of Chicago and parts of northwest Indiana are under a Level 3 of 5 risk.

How do I get there?:

Officials encourage concertgoers to use public transportation to reach the venue.

CTA Red Line trains stop at Addison station, and CTA bus routes 151 and 22 stop near the ballpark.

Ride-share drop-off locations are available on Addison Street between Broadway and Halsted streets and on Irving Park Road between Clark and Seminary streets, according to officials.

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago reporter Joanie Lum is at Wrigley Field and will provide live updates as conditions develop.

For live weather updates, follow this link here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.