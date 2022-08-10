Hinsdale little leaguers bring home 3 state titles for the first time in state history

It's the first time in state history that a suburban little league team brought home three state titles.

Hinsdale little leaguers won championships in the 10, 11, and 12-year-old divisions.

"We're so proud of all of these teams. From our 10-year-olds who competed in and won their first state championship, our 11-year-olds who are back-to-back state champs, our 12-year-olds playing in their last year of little league," said Coach Tonn.

Coach Tonn credits the players and the community for the team's success.

He said most of their players have been with them from the age of six.