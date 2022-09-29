Hinsdale police chase stolen cars, see increase in overnight carjackings

Hinsdale police chased four stolen cars to La Grange early Thursday morning.

Officers saw the four stolen cars around 4:48 a.m. in the 10 block of North Grant Avenue. The cars fled police until the chase ended in La Grange on 47th Street.

The Hinsdale Police Department are warning residents in eastern DuPage and west Cook County area of an increase in carjackings over the past two weeks.

These offenders are targeting cars left unlocked with the keys inside, police say.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Police believe the offenders are attempting to work the neighborhoods in the Hinsdale area to find cars to steal.