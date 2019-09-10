Historic Chicago Greek Orthodox Church sold for $2.5 million

Despite what some parishioners are calling a miracle, a federal bankruptcy judge has signed off on the sale of a historic Greek church on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Hundreds have flocked to the church since Sunday when a painting of the Virgin Mary appeared to weep.

It was a whipsaw week for parishioners at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Two days after a painting of the Virgin Mary seemingly began crying, the church and property at Austin and Diversey was sold in bankruptcy court Tuesday to another congregation.

"I find it unconscionable that we as a Greek community could not save our church. $2.2 million dollars for the Greeks is not a lot of money,” said Stathea Flevaris, a 40-year member of the church.

On Sunday, a pastor at the church saw tears streaming down the face of a painting of Mary holding Jesus. Hundreds of members and non-members have flocked to the church to witness what they consider a miracle.

"She's appearing because she wants us to take care of each other better,” said church visitor Diane Klima.

But in federal bankruptcy court downtown, there were no miracles as the financially struggling church lost its longtime home.

"We were waiting for a sign. We've been praying for years for a sign. And I personally received the sign I was looking for,” said Holy Trinity Vice President Patty Fortsas.

Now Holy Trinity, which is the second oldest Greek Orthodox congregation in the country, has to find a new building.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to relocate to a new location and hopefully beautify that new location with all these items,” said church attorney David Herzog.

Among some of the items he is speaking about are the church's historic altar and the Virgin Mary painting whose tears remain a mystery.

"I'm not worthy to interpret what a sign from the heavens means,” Fortsas said.

Holy Trinity avoided foreclosure late last year after an anonymous donation. But an issue with the money arose, forcing the church to go up for sale again.