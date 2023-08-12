Woman hit by driver while getting out of vehicle on Near West Side

A woman was struck by a driver in a possible hit-and-run on the Near West Side Friday night.

Chicago police say a 37-year-old woman was getting out of a car in the 1800 black of West Adams Street at 11 p.m. when she was struck by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene. Police say the person driving was a known female who is not in custody.

Police say the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No furthered details were available.